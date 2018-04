Je nepochopitelné, že dnes někdo stále přemýšlí jen v kontextu malé země, říká slovenská novinářka

Yayi Bayam Diouf is a busy woman. Having spotted unintentionally her inbox, I saw thousands of unreplied e-mails. She has become one of very few women leaders in Senegal after her only son passed away on the way to Europe. Since then, the president of the Collective of Women against Illegal Migration (COFLEC) fights against illegal migration from Senegal to Europe. “Do you see these beaches? It used to be a spot where boys would leave towards your continent. Not anymore, because we work with them,” Yayi Diouf says as we pass by the coast of the area called Thiaroye by the sea. “They do not have to leave. With the money they spend to get there, they can set up small businesses. They can do agriculture or find alternative ways of fishing,” she explains. Majority of the families live of fishing here. However, small fishermen were very much affected by the agreement between Senegal and the EU that allows European boats to fish in the waters of the Senegalese coasts, becoming a great competition to the locals. This fact made the son of Yayi Diouf leave his country. After the news that her son had died, she decided to go fishing herself. Usually, it is only men who go on the sea, while women process the fish. However, she wanted to prove that women can also work on the sea, so she became the first woman in her area who went fishing and she did it for three years. “They were looking at me like if I was crazy,” she says with a smile. The beginnings were not easy, but at this moment, she is working with almost 400 women who stayed behind, providing them microloans, trainings and searching together for ways how to make a living. Photo by: Noel Rojo