Z fotopříběhů o Newyorčanech bude seriál. Vysílat jej bude nová platforma Facebooku Watch

Z populárních fotopříběhů Humans of New York bude video pořad. Nová platforma Facebooku s názvem Watch odvysílá celkem dvanáct půlhodinových epizod Brandona Stantona. Ten tvrdí, že video přidá příběhům z amerického velkoměsta další, hlubší vrstvu.
"V nitru všech příspěvků jsou konverzace. Vždycky dělám vše proto, abych mohl tuto zkušenost přenést pomocí fotek a slov. Ale vždycky jsem věděl, že video by nejlépe vystihlo pocit být přímo na místě," napsal Stanton na Facebooku.
Early on I realized that video would add a deeper layer to Humans of New York. At the heart of all these posts are the conversations themselves. I’m often deeply moved by the people I meet. Or they make me laugh. Or they make me think. And I always do my best to recreate the experience through photos and words. But I always knew that video would provide the closest thing to ‘actually being there.’ So for the last four years, I’ve filmed 1200 interviews on the streets of New York. (With the help of an extremely talented cinematographer named Michael Crommett.) Instead of posting these videos one day at a time, I held onto them so that one day I could combine them into something special. My goal was not to make a television show based on Humans of New York. I wanted the television show to *be* Humans of New York. I think I came pretty close. And I think/hope you will love it. Humans of New York, the series, will premiere next week on Watch-- Facebook's new platform for shows.Zveřejnil(a) Humans of New York dne 24. Srpen 2017
Dvacet milionů sledujících a dvě knihy
Stanton začal se zveřejňováním příběhů obyvatel New Yorku před sedmi lety. "Cílem bylo vyfotit deset tisíc Newyorčanů na ulici a vytvořit vyčerpávající katalog městských obyvatel," píše fotograf na svých stránkách.
K fotkám lidí přidával i jejich příběhy a citáty. Ty postupně uveřejňoval na sociálních sítích. Dnes mají Humans of New York dvacet milionů sledujících a Stanton vydal také dvě knihy.
New Yorkem to ale neskončilo. Fotograf se vydal již do dvacítky zemí světa, mimo jiné do Jižního Súdánu, Konga, Pákistánu, Vietnamu či Argentiny.
“My daughter was injured during birth. Her back was broken during labor. She’s in her thirties now but she still has a lot of problems, especially in her mind. She can’t be left alone. Sometimes she doesn’t even know where she is. It’s like she’s living in a ghost world. It’s been very difficult for us. My wife had to stop working and became severely depressed. We can’t travel. We can’t be active. I try not to resent my daughter but it can be hard. Sometimes she gets very aggressive. When she was younger, she threw all of our possessions out the window. I don’t think many people could have handled it. They’d have taken her to an institution by now. But I can’t do it. Those places are very scary. But my wife and I are getting old. We have no other relatives. So that’s where she’ll end up one day. I try not to imagine it. But it’s inevitable.” (St. Petersburg, Russia)Zveřejnil(a) Humans of New York dne 17. Srpen 2017
Na videoprojektu strávil fotograf celkem čtyři roky a zhruba čtyři stovky dní. Společně s kameramanem Michaelem Crommettem natočili 1200 rozhovorů. Seriál by měl stejně jako fotopříběhy zachycovat intimní, upřímné a často hluboce jímavé konverzace s cizinci v ulicích města, "které nikdy nespí". Výkonným producentem je na Oscara nominovaná Julie Goldmanová
Seriál bude vysílán pravidelně a první díl bude k vidění již tento týden na platformě Watch.
autor: Magazín
