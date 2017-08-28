reklama
 
 

Z fotopříběhů o Newyorčanech bude seriál. Vysílat jej bude nová platforma Facebooku Watch

před 32 minutami
Brandon Stanton při fotografování v ulicích. Brandon Stanton při fotografování v ulicích. | Foto: Profimedia.cz
Autor populárních fotopříběhů Humans of New York na svém profilu na Facebooku ohlásil, že spouští nový pořad na platformě Watch. Každý týden zde bude odvysílána jedna z celkem dvanácti půlhodinových epizod o Newyorčanech.
Doporučujeme

Z populárních fotopříběhů Humans of New York bude video pořad. Nová platforma Facebooku s názvem Watch odvysílá celkem dvanáct půlhodinových epizod Brandona Stantona. Ten tvrdí, že video přidá příběhům z amerického velkoměsta další, hlubší vrstvu.

"V nitru všech příspěvků jsou konverzace. Vždycky dělám vše proto, abych mohl tuto zkušenost přenést pomocí fotek a slov. Ale vždycky jsem věděl, že video by nejlépe vystihlo pocit být přímo na místě," napsal Stanton na Facebooku.

Early on I realized that video would add a deeper layer to Humans of New York. At the heart of all these posts are the conversations themselves. I’m often deeply moved by the people I meet. Or they make me laugh. Or they make me think. And I always do my best to recreate the experience through photos and words. But I always knew that video would provide the closest thing to ‘actually being there.’ So for the last four years, I’ve filmed 1200 interviews on the streets of New York. (With the help of an extremely talented cinematographer named Michael Crommett.) Instead of posting these videos one day at a time, I held onto them so that one day I could combine them into something special. My goal was not to make a television show based on Humans of New York. I wanted the television show to *be* Humans of New York. I think I came pretty close. And I think/hope you will love it. Humans of New York, the series, will premiere next week on Watch-- Facebook's new platform for shows.

Zveřejnil(a) Humans of New York dne 24. Srpen 2017

Dvacet milionů sledujících a dvě knihy

Stanton začal se zveřejňováním příběhů obyvatel New Yorku před sedmi lety. "Cílem bylo vyfotit deset tisíc Newyorčanů na ulici a vytvořit vyčerpávající katalog městských obyvatel," píše fotograf na svých stránkách.

K fotkám lidí přidával i jejich příběhy a citáty. Ty postupně uveřejňoval na sociálních sítích. Dnes mají Humans of New York dvacet milionů sledujících a Stanton vydal také dvě knihy.

New Yorkem to ale neskončilo. Fotograf se vydal již do dvacítky zemí světa, mimo jiné do Jižního Súdánu, Konga, Pákistánu, Vietnamu či Argentiny.

“My daughter was injured during birth. Her back was broken during labor. She’s in her thirties now but she still has a lot of problems, especially in her mind. She can’t be left alone. Sometimes she doesn’t even know where she is. It’s like she’s living in a ghost world. It’s been very difficult for us. My wife had to stop working and became severely depressed. We can’t travel. We can’t be active. I try not to resent my daughter but it can be hard. Sometimes she gets very aggressive. When she was younger, she threw all of our possessions out the window. I don’t think many people could have handled it. They’d have taken her to an institution by now. But I can’t do it. Those places are very scary. But my wife and I are getting old. We have no other relatives. So that’s where she’ll end up one day. I try not to imagine it. But it’s inevitable.” (St. Petersburg, Russia)

Zveřejnil(a) Humans of New York dne 17. Srpen 2017

Na videoprojektu strávil fotograf celkem čtyři roky a zhruba čtyři stovky dní. Společně s kameramanem Michaelem Crommettem natočili 1200 rozhovorů. Seriál by měl stejně jako fotopříběhy zachycovat intimní, upřímné a často hluboce jímavé konverzace s cizinci v ulicích města, "které nikdy nespí". Výkonným producentem je na Oscara nominovaná Julie Goldmanová

Seriál bude vysílán pravidelně a první díl bude k vidění již tento týden na platformě Watch.

Žil jsem v New Yorku o konzervách a rýži, už jsme to skoro chtěl vzdát a pak jsem se potkal se svoji agentkou, říká spisovatel Jaroslav Kalfař. | Video: Martin Veselovský |  18:18

autor: Magazín

Související

    reklama
    reklama
    reklama
    Komerční sdělení
    reklama

    Nejčtenější

    1. Jak se ztrácí alpský ledovec? Srovnání fotek z dob Františka Josefa a těch nynějších překvapí
    2. Manželka japonského premiéra před Trumpem předstírala, že nemluví anglicky. A internet jí fandí
    3. Recenze: Dunkerk Christophera Nolana je opět dokonalý film. Jen trochu nelidský
    4. V Polsku to žije. Ve Vratislavi se můžete vydat po stopách českých rodáků i místních trpaslíků
    5. Fotky: Kdo uspěl a komu ujel vlak? Porovnejte si nové stanice metra v Hamburku s těmi pražskými
    6. Skauti po 105 letech. Kroj nahradila barevná trička a děti běhají za drony, ideály ale zůstávají

    Doporučujeme

    Obrazem: Jiří Stránský otevřel Muzeum komunismu. Je v něm pult i vyšetřovna StB Obrazem: Jiří Stránský otevřel Muzeum komunismu. Je v něm pult i vyšetřovna StB

    Sponzorované odkazy

    reklama
    Přejít na hlavní stránku Aktuálně.cz
    Mobilní verze