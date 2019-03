Místo kůže kokosová voda. Slovensko-indický pár vymyslel alternativní materiál

View this post on Instagram

Say hello to the first barefoot prototype of shoe made from Malai made by @ahinsashoes . Ahinsa shoes® are barefoot shoes designed by physiotherapists. All models are pure vegan friendly and ethically handmade in Czech republic. However these shoes are not offered commercially yet we believe this is a beginning of a fruitful collaboration we are very excited about! ✌🏼🌴🥥👏🏼🇨🇿 See us at the Openstudio at the @designblok_prague until Monday the 29th from 10-9 every day :) #designblok #prague #czechmade #madefrommalai #barefoot #footwear #prototype #biomaterial #bacterialcellulose #malai #coconuts #coconutleather #compostable #material