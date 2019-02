Turisté kvůli fotkám ničí vzácné stromy. Anonym jim to teď na Instagramu vrací

View this post on Instagram

Joshua Trees are not for climbing. Ever. Please be a responsible tourist and research the laws and regulations of the land before unintentionally causing harm to the wildlife. Thnx. #jtnp #tourist #stayoffourjoshuatrees #joshuatreehatesyou #joshuatree #joshuatreenationalpark #tourists #wtf #joshuatreenps #joshuatreepark @specialagent_nps