Příroda z vrcholku je skvělá, lidi si prožitky kazí aplikacemi, říká skialpinistka

View this post on Instagram

In his photo, @murat_efe_way describes the Matterhorn as “The Mountain of Mountains”. And he’s not wrong! No other Swiss mountain peak is as renowned as the Matterhorn in the canton of @valaiswallis. The reflection of the Matterhorn that you can see in Riffelsee lake is just as famous, and there are many hikes or bike tours that give you ample chance to stop and admire it. But you get the best views of the Matterhorn from the summit of the Gornergrat at 3,089m. From @zermatt.matterhorn, you can reach the summit on Europe’s highest open-air cog railway. On the off-chance you’ve seen enough of the Matterhorn (which we doubt would ever happen 😉), the Gornergrat offers a magnificent view of 28 more 4,000-metre peaks. 🏔 Thanks for the great photo!