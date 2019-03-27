reklama
 
 

Justin Bieber: Dávám si pauzu, musím vyřešit svoje hluboce zakořeněné problémy

před 1 hodinou
Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber. | Foto: ČTK
Kanadský popový zpěvák Justin Bieber na svém Instagramu oznámil, že si dává pauzu od hudby. Svým 106 milionům fanoušků sdělil, že poslední dobou není šťastný a potřebuje si vyřešit některé "hluboce zakořeněné problémy", aby se nesesypal, udržel svoje manželství a "byl otcem, jakým chce být". V příspěvku také uvedl, že hudba je pro něj důležitá, ale ne tolik jako rodina a zdraví. Svoje fanoušky ujistil, že přijde s novým albem, jakmile bude ve formě. Zpěvák již dříve přiznal, že se potýká s psychickými problémy. Britská BBC připomíná, že 25letý Bieber podobný příspěvek napsal před svým turné již v roce 2017, kdy zrušil některé plánované koncerty. Vloni se oženil s modelkou Hailey Baldwinovou.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

