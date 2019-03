Mrtvá velryba měla v žaludku 40 kilo plastů. Nic podobného jsme neviděli, tvrdí vědci

The final cause of death is in for the death of the juvenile male curvier beaked whale we recovered March 16 2019. 40 kilos of plastic bags. Including 16 rice sacks. 4 banana plantation style bags and multiple shopping bags. A full list of the plastic items will follow in the next few days. This whale had the most plastic we have ever seen in a whale. It's disgusting. Action must be taken by the government against those who continue to treat the waterways and ocean as dumpsters.