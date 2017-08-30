Popové hvězdy pomáhají Houstonu. Herec Kevin Hart věnoval 25 tisíc dolarů, Beyoncé "má plán"

Beyoncé se za všechny postižené hurikánem Harvey modlí.
Raper Drake sdílí kontakty.
We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way.
Herec Kevin Hart poslal 25 tisíc dolarů.
Click the link in my Bio & help me help Houston as well as the other cities that are being affected by Hurricane Harvey....I will be able to track this money and make sure that it is being used properly. Keep your head up Houston & keep your faith. I love you all & my prayers are with you!!!! Click the link in my Bio....I will be calling out celebs daily. You also don't have to be a celebrity to donate....Any and everybody can click the link and help out!!!! CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO
autoři: AFP, Kultura
Centrum.cz | Atlas.cz 1999 – 2017 © Economia, a.s.
O nás | Všechny služby | Volná místa | Inzerce | Služby firmám | Všeobecné podmínky | Cookies | Audiovizuální mediální služby | Nápověda
Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.