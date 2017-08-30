reklama
 
 

Popové hvězdy pomáhají Houstonu. Herec Kevin Hart věnoval 25 tisíc dolarů, Beyoncé "má plán"

před 20 minutami
Zpěvačka Beyoncé. Zpěvačka Beyoncé. | Foto: Beyoncé
Zpěvačka Beyoncé, nejslavnější rodačka ze čtvrtého nejlidnatějšího amerického města Houstonu, řekla v rozhovoru pro tamní list Houston Chronicle, že se svým týmem dává dohromady plán, jak pomoci co největšímu počtu obyvatel postižených bouří Harvey. Prozatím na Instagramu zveřejnila fotků s nápisem, že se za všechny modlí. Kanadský raper Drake, jenž má v Houstonu bydliště, se spojil s místními organizacemi a na Instagramu zveřejnil jejich kontakty. Herec Kevin Hart prozatím jako jediný přispěl penězi - poslal 25 tisíc dolarů americkému Červenému kříži. Ostatní vyzval, aby udělali to samé. "Myslím, že ti lidé v Houstonu na tom nejsou dobře a potřebují pomoc. Jdu příkladem," prohlásil.
Doporučujeme

Beyoncé se za všechny postižené hurikánem Harvey modlí.

Raper Drake sdílí kontakty. 

Herec Kevin Hart poslal 25 tisíc dolarů.

autoři: AFP, Kultura

    reklama
    reklama
    reklama
    Komerční sdělení
    reklama

    Nejčtenější

    1. Jak se ztrácí alpský ledovec? Srovnání fotek z dob Františka Josefa a těch nynějších překvapí
    2. Manželka japonského premiéra před Trumpem předstírala, že nemluví anglicky. A internet jí fandí
    3. Recenze: Dunkerk Christophera Nolana je opět dokonalý film. Jen trochu nelidský
    4. V Polsku to žije. Ve Vratislavi se můžete vydat po stopách českých rodáků i místních trpaslíků
    5. Fotky: Kdo uspěl a komu ujel vlak? Porovnejte si nové stanice metra v Hamburku s těmi pražskými
    6. Skauti po 105 letech. Kroj nahradila barevná trička a děti běhají za drony, ideály ale zůstávají

    Doporučujeme

    Čech žije uprostřed zanikajícího kamerunského lesa. Učí místní obyvatele sázet stromy i včelařit Čech žije uprostřed zanikajícího kamerunského lesa. Učí místní obyvatele sázet stromy i včelařit

    Sponzorované odkazy

    reklama
    Přejít na hlavní stránku Aktuálně.cz
    Mobilní verze