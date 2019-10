Autor Hodin v Praze. Risknu to a budu psát o pravdě a kráse, říká Michael Cunningham

View this post on Instagram

Last night's screening of the documentary film about Barney Rosset, legendary publisher of Grove Press and Evergreen Review, who destroyed American literary censorship through the publication and subsequent trials of the notorious novels Tropic of Cancer, Naked Lunch, and Last Exit to Brooklyn, was a blast! A dazzling crew of famous New York artists, musicians, and authors supply the commentary and music. After the screening, there was a discussion with Michael Cunningham, the president of the festival Michael March & Sandy Gotham Mehan producer of the documentary, about the freedoms let loose in the sixties.