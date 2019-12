Zemřel Mariss Jansons. Jeden z nejlepších dirigentů vedl orchestr po Kubelíkovi

Mariss Jansons (1943-2019)

We mourn the death of our beloved conductor emeritus, Mariss Jansons. The music world has lost not only a great conductor but also a warm and humble man. We send our deepest condolences to his wife Irina and his family.

