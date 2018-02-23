Tohle je moje dívčí kapela a poslední klip z osobní série, vzkazuje Fever Ray před koncertem v Praze

Name: Liliana Zavala My role/s in Fever Ray: Drum alchemist My zodiac sign: Gemini I was born in This Country: Argentina My first kiss was: With Paola When I don’t work I: I'm getting bored My favourite sound: Percussions beat on a Cuba morning. If I was a politician for a day I would: Apologize My heart belongs to: To the air How I rest: I sleep, I find friends, I have sex, I run and I dance My favourite pet: Dog My dream date: With a blue unicorn What I like to put in my mouth: Fantasies My biggest crush: Luis Miguel My favourite color: Black, magenta, turquoise, green Three important things about lovers: They must be creatively intelligent and love themselves Three important things about friends: Loyalty, sincerity and know how to keep secrets My best tip to my 18-year old self: You're doing well! Just follow your way! My favourite body part: Tongue What I do when no one sees me: I adjust my panties My superpower: The silence
