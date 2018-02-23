reklama
 
 

Tohle je moje dívčí kapela a poslední klip z osobní série, vzkazuje Fever Ray před koncertem v Praze

před 13 hodinami
O bicí a beaty se v kapele Fever Ray stará Liliana Zavala. Ráda běhá, její oblíbenou částí těla je jazyk a má ráda zelenou a černou barvu. | Video: YouTube / Fever Ray
Švédská zpěvačka Karin Dreijeová alias Fever Ray má nový klip k písni IDK About You. Je poslední kapitolou jejího sedmidílného příběhu a vznikl na podporu aktuálního alba Plunge, které se věnuje sexualitě. Video se zčásti odehrává na večírku, zčásti v jakémsi bytě, kde společně s dalšími dívkami tvoří, tančí a vyjadřují své pocity. Feministickou smečku hrají členky kapely, s níž se Fever Ray představí 26. února ve Foru Karlín. Zpěvačka je nyní všechny pomocí dotazníku představuje na svém Instagramu. Stejně jako její předešlé klipy i tento v Stockholmu režíroval Martin Falck. Pražský koncert otevře zpěvačka a producentka Tami T, která pracuje s elektronikou a samplováním vlastního hlasu.

Name: Liliana Zavala My role/s in Fever Ray: Drum alchemist My zodiac sign: Gemini I was born in This Country: Argentina My first kiss was: With Paola When I don’t work I: I'm getting bored My favourite sound: Percussions beat on a Cuba morning. If I was a politician for a day I would: Apologize My heart belongs to: To the air How I rest: I sleep, I find friends, I have sex, I run and I dance My favourite pet: Dog My dream date: With a blue unicorn What I like to put in my mouth: Fantasies My biggest crush: Luis Miguel My favourite color: Black, magenta, turquoise, green Three important things about lovers: They must be creatively intelligent and love themselves Three important things about friends: Loyalty, sincerity and know how to keep secrets My best tip to my 18-year old self: You're doing well! Just follow your way! My favourite body part: Tongue What I do when no one sees me: I adjust my panties My superpower: The silence

Příspěvek sdílený Fever Ray (@feverray),

