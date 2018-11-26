Justin Bieber přiznal, že je ženatý. Potvrdil, že si vzal modelku Hailey Baldwinovou

View this post on Instagram
Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !
