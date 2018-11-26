reklama
 
 

Justin Bieber přiznal, že je ženatý. Potvrdil, že si vzal modelku Hailey Baldwinovou

před 35 minutami
Justin Bieber a Hailey Baldwinová Justin Bieber a Hailey Baldwinová | Foto: ČTK
Populární kanadský zpěvák Justin Bieber definitivně potvrdil, že se oženil. Spekulace o jeho manželství se sice vyrojily již v září, jeho manželka, modelka Hailey Baldwinová, však v té době tvrzení odmítala. Zpěvák tak manželství oficiálně potvrdil až nedávno na svém Instagramu. "Můj první Den díkuvzdání jako ženatého muže," napsal a dodal, že vztahy nejsou jednoduché, ale děkuje Ježíši za to, že mu ukázal, jak na ně. "Každý den se učím, snažím se být jako on (Ježíš), trpělivý, laskavý, nesobecký," napsal také zpěvák. Modelka si změnila jméno na Hailey Bieberová teprve nedávno. Zářijová svatba se podle spekulací odehrála na radnici City Hall v New Yorku.

autor: Magazín | před 35 minutami

