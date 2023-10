Nová nejpálivější paprička na světě vás sežehne. Pěstitel ji šlechtil deset let

The world has a new hottest pepper



Anointed by Guinness World Records last week, "Pepper X" comes from the same man who gave us the Carolina Reaper



Scoville heat units:

• Pepper X - 2.69 million

• Bear spray - 2.2 million

• Carolina Reaper - 1.64 million

• Jalapeno - 5,000 pic.twitter.com/muDkRmpSkw