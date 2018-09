Těhotná bezdomovkyně byla závislá na heroinu. Po porodu její dítě adoptoval policista

Not long ago, while Ofc. Whitten was working he met a pregnant woman needing help. She didn't ask for assistance the way a typical call for service goes, she was looking for a home and a family for her unborn baby. Ofc. Whitten, the proud father of three girls already, opened his heart and his home to this baby. And now it's official! After a moving adoption hearing, she is a part of Ofc. Whitten's family. Congratulations, Whitten family, and welcome, baby, to the SRPD family!