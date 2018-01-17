reklama
 
 

Dolores O’Riordan se chystala nazpívat novou verzi hitu Zombie. Těšila se na to, říká producent

před 1 hodinou
Dolores O'Riordan, zpěvačka skupiny The Cranberries. Dolores O'Riordan, zpěvačka skupiny The Cranberries. | Foto: Shutterstock
Zpěvačka skupiny The Cranberries Dolores O’Riordan, která zemřela před dvěma dny v londýnském hotelu ve věku 46 let, se chystala nazpíval vokály k verzi hitu Zombie od hardrockové kapely Bad Wolves. Skupina to napsala na své facebookové stránce spolu s vyznáním pocty. “Její upřímnost a syrovost na pódiu by měly inspirovat každou kapelu,” řekl zpěvák Tommy Vext. “Když jsme se dozvěděli, že se jí naše verze Zombie líbí, byla to pro nás ta největší pocta,” dodal. Producent a zpěvaččin kamarád Dan Waite řekl, že O’Riordan se na natáčení velmi těšila a těšila se i na setkání se spřátelenými hudebníky. Policejní mluvčí podle agentury AFP dodala, že smrt zpěvačky se nevyšetřuje “jako podezřelá”.

We are shocked and saddened at the news of Dolores’s passing, mere hours before she was to record vocals on our upcoming version of Zombie. We have always had deep respect for her as an artist and a vocalist and she was never afraid to bare her soul in her music and lyrics. Zombie is an incredibly personal song and although we are a hard rock band, we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to, regardless of genre. When we heard she liked our version and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received. Our hearts are broken that we were not able to see this collaboration through and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, loved ones and fans in Ireland and around the globe. We hope we can still make her proud by sharing our version of Zombie with the world. ~ Tommy Vext

Zveřejnil(a) Bad Wolves dne 15. Leden 2018

autoři: Kultura, AFP | před 1 hodinou

