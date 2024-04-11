V pankrácké sekyrárně zabili nacisté tisíc lidí. Gilotina přinesla novou éru poprav

It is a strange quirk of fortune that the name of a reformer and humanitarian who spent his life in the search of social justice should have become associated with a device used to decapitate people. Yet such was the fate of Dr. Joseph-Ignace Guillotin. https://t.co/lLY3RV5iBG pic.twitter.com/GbdeM36285— Hektoen International (@hekint) February 21, 2023
Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, francouzský doktor a politik, je často mylně považován za vynálezce gilotiny. Ve skutečnosti nebyl jejím tvůrcem, ale jen podporoval její používání pro vykonávání trestu smrti ve Francii v období Velké francouzské revoluce.