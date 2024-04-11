Magazín

V pankrácké sekyrárně zabili nacisté tisíc lidí. Gilotina přinesla novou éru poprav

Dan Poláček Dan Poláček
před 20 minutami
Gilotina, symbol teroru i spravedlnosti, představuje jednu z nejkontroverznějších kapitol v historii trestního práva. Její vznik a použití odráží touhu po rychlém a "humánním" vykonávání trestu smrti. Přestože se mnozí domnívají, že gilotina je výtvorem francouzské revoluce, její kořeny sahají hlouběji do historie. Nástroj smrti byl používán i v jiných zemích pod různými názvy.
Předchozí
1 2 3 4 5
Pokračovat

Doktor Joseph-Ignace Guillotin

Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, francouzský doktor a politik, je často mylně považován za vynálezce gilotiny. Ve skutečnosti nebyl jejím tvůrcem, ale jen podporoval její používání pro vykonávání trestu smrti ve Francii v období Velké francouzské revoluce.

Předchozí
1 2 3 4 5
Pokračovat
 
Magazín.Aktuálně.cz poprava Francie revoluce historie nástroj smrt vynález Infografika Velká francouzská revoluce

Právě se děje

před 4 minutami

Poslanci Evropského parlamentu schválili reformu trhu s elektřinou

Europoslanci ve čtvrtek schválili reformu trhu s elektřinou v Evropské unii. Cílem normy je, aby byl trh cenově dostupnější a přívětivější pro spotřebitele a aby byli zranitelní zákazníci chráněni…
Přečíst zprávu
Aktualizováno před 14 minutami
Pavel se v Litvě setkal se Zelenským. Ukrajinský prezident děkoval za munici

ŽIVĚ
Pavel se v Litvě setkal se Zelenským. Ukrajinský prezident děkoval za munici

Události na Ukrajině a v Rusku sledujeme v online přenosu.
před 20 minutami
V pankrácké sekyrárně zabili nacisté tisíc lidí. Gilotina přinesla novou éru poprav

V pankrácké sekyrárně zabili nacisté tisíc lidí. Gilotina přinesla novou éru poprav

Gilotina, stroj na smrt, který se stal ikonou francouzské revoluce. Její vznik a použití odráží touhu po rychlém a "humánním" vykonávání trestu smrti.
před 34 minutami
V rakouském Ötztalu se zřítila lavina. Jeden člověk zemřel, dva jsou zavalení

V rakouském Ötztalu se zřítila lavina. Jeden člověk zemřel, dva jsou zavalení

Už dříve záchranáři vyprostili čtyři lidi, všichni jsou naživu.
před 53 minutami
Europoslanci se přeli kvůli Ficovi. Nevydejte se Orbánovou cestou, varovali Slováky

Europoslanci se přeli kvůli Ficovi. Nevydejte se Orbánovou cestou, varovali Slováky

Europoslanci se ve čtvrtek během debaty v Bruselu přeli ohledně stavu právního státu a svobody médií na Slovensku.
před 1 hodinou
"Útočiště" prezidenta. Poslanec přiznal, že vlastní vilu, kde přebývá i Pellegrini

"Útočiště" prezidenta. Poslanec přiznal, že vlastní vilu, kde přebývá i Pellegrini

Pellegriniho spolustraník Peter Náhlik se v majetkovém přiznání zpětně přiznal k vlastnictví luxusní vily v Bratislavě.
před 1 hodinou

Půtu v úterý vyslechla policie, k zakázce Libereckého kraje se zatím nevyjádřil

Liberecký hejtman Martin Půta (Starostové pro Liberecký kraj) v úterý podal policii vysvětlení a poskytoval další součinnost. Ve svém čtvrtečním vystoupení před novináři konstatoval, že podepsal…
Přečíst zprávu
Další zprávy
Zprávy
Názory
Sport
Spotlight
Kultura
Lifestyle
Speciály
Tiráž  |  Napište nám  |  RSS  |  Hlavní zprávy do e-mailu

Centrum.cz  |  Atlas.cz 1999 – 2024 © Economia, a.s.  |  O nás  |  Všechny služby  |  Volná místa

Inzerce  |  Služby firmám  |  Všeobecné podmínky  |  Cookies  |  Nastavení soukromí  |  Ochrana osobních údajů  |  Zpracování osobních údajů  |  Audiovizuální mediální služby  |  Nápověda

Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků, je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.
Bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. je zapovězeno též rozmnožování obsahu pro účely automatizované analýzy textů nebo dat podle ustanovení § 39c autorského zákona.