V pankrácké sekyrárně zabili nacisté tisíc lidí. Gilotina přinesla novou éru poprav

Dan Poláček Magazín Dan Poláček, Magazín
před 5 hodinami
Gilotina, symbol teroru i spravedlnosti, představuje jednu z nejkontroverznějších kapitol v historii trestního práva. Její vznik a použití odráží touhu po rychlém a "humánním" vykonávání trestu smrti. Přestože se mnozí domnívají, že gilotina je výtvorem francouzské revoluce, její kořeny sahají hlouběji do historie. Nástroj smrti byl používán i v jiných zemích pod různými názvy.
Doktor Joseph-Ignace Guillotin

Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, francouzský doktor a politik, je často mylně považován za vynálezce gilotiny. Ve skutečnosti nebyl jejím tvůrcem, ale jen podporoval její používání pro vykonávání trestu smrti ve Francii v období Velké francouzské revoluce.

