Američané kritizují influencery za propagaci Saúdské Arábie. Ignorují politiku, tvrdí

SAUDI ARABIA 🇸🇦 @visitsaudi ad One of my goals for this year was to learn, experience and be open minded about other countries and cultures. Every place has such a unique story. Saudi Arabia is opening to tourists from across the world for the first time. There is a lot changing within the country. The hospitality, warmth and vibrant culture has made me appreciate this country and all of its beauty. I was not sure what to expect traveling here, but being here has brought me a new sincere appreciation for this place! 🐫 #WelcomeToArabia