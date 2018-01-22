reklama
 
 

Netradiční návštěva zubaře. Řidič auta uklouzl na hlíně a vletěl přímo do ordinace ve druhém patře

před 11 hodinami
Hasiči uklízeli následky nehody ještě ráno. Hasiči uklízeli následky nehody ještě ráno. | Foto: Profimedia.cz
Kalifornská policie řešila nedávno automobilovou nehodu jako vystřiženou z akčního hollywoodského filmu. Řidič ve městě Santa Ana totiž po divoké jízdě zaparkoval rovnou v ordinaci zubaře ve druhém patře budovy. Podle místní policie byl muž pod vlivem drog. Jemu ani spolucestujícímu se i přes děsivě vypadající nehodu nic vážného nestalo. „Řidič, který přiznal užití narkotik, byl odvezen do nemocnice na pozorování,“ citoval hasiče server HuffingtonPost. Řidič jel podle kamerového záznamu velmi rychle a narazil do středního děliče, kde uklouzl na hlíně. Náraz auto vymrštil do druhého patra.

autor: Magazín | před 11 hodinami

