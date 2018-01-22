Netradiční návštěva zubaře. Řidič auta uklouzl na hlíně a vletěl přímo do ordinace ve druhém patře

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018
Unbelievable new surveillance video shows a car hitting a median and launching into the second story of a Santa Ana dentist office. Driver and passenger transported with minor injuries. @NBCLA @ChristineNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Yw4poZXUNR— Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 15, 2018
autor: Magazín | před 11 hodinami
Centrum.cz | Atlas.cz 1999 – 2018 © Economia, a.s.
O nás | Všechny služby | Volná místa | Inzerce | Služby firmám | Všeobecné podmínky | Cookies | Ochrana osobních údajů | Audiovizuální mediální služby | Nápověda
Jakékoliv užití obsahu, včetně převzetí článků je bez souhlasu Economia, a.s. zapovězeno.