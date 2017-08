Čech žije uprostřed zanikajícího kamerunského lesa. Učí místní obyvatele sázet stromy i včelařit

We just started - DAY 1. Probably the first AQUAPONIC & VERTICAL FARM in Cameroon. Watch, how we will succeed. The simplest method of vertical farming with no need for additional source of energy. You just need chicken, fish, pipes, slope, bamboo, dry grass and suitable crop (we chose Solanum scobrum alias Njaman Njaman, the most popular green food in the region, which also covers the largest agriculture land). Gravity helps you to distribute the nutritions - fish faeces. Tropical climate ensures you production throughout the year. This approach could make your effort more than five times more efficient. It simply means that 80% of the area where Njaman Njaman is currently grown could turn into a misty mountain forest (called Abongphen Highlands Forest) while maintaining the same production of this delicious green. Would you like to farm verticaly & aquaponic in Cameroon with us? You can. Invest to it! Email us at info@kedjom-keku.com or send us some bitcoins here: https://blockchain.info/address/1GVCsYsf2LzvyqDUYhXPjQbb2uKtW6dDDH