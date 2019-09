Ženu na palubě letadla doprovázel poník. Je to asistenční zvíře, oznámily aerolinky

View this post on Instagram

Question...How obsessed am I with this? Answer...infinitely 🐴🐴🐴 #miniaturehorse FYI!!! Flirty is a service animal. NOT an emotional support animal although she sure would give me emotional support ❤️ They promptly boarded @envoyaircareers to Omaha 🥰 Check out my story to see a pic of the Envoy crew working this flight. Also check out flirty’s Instagram account at @flirty.the.mini.service.horse ❤️❤️❤️❤️