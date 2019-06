Domácí mazlíčky v Japonsku nahradily vydry. Nechte je v přírodě, trpí, tvrdí ochránci

View this post on Instagram

Internet superstar, Takechiyo, takes a break from playtime. Eating up to 25% of their body weight in a single day, otters have lightening fast metabolisms, making them very difficult to keep as pets. Looking after an otter is a relentless task...Cats and dogs makes far better pets! Watch our documentary for @world_animal_protection on otters and the exotic pet trade for further information. Link in my bio. #otterwatch #worldotterday #worldanimalprotection #exoticpettrade #exoticpet #illegalwildlifetrade #takechiyo #ponchan #otter #otters #tokyo #japan