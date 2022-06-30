Software-driven mobility experts are needed in Czechia. Grape Up opens a new market

Companies from Central Europe are increasingly building their client portfolio with brands from Western Europe, the United States and Asia. It is no different with the Polish company- Grape Up, which operates at the interface of automo-tive and insurance. The brand has just entered the Czech market and by next year intends to employ 50 people in Prague.

Automotive and insurance markets. New opportunities for the IT business and professionals

Software-driven mobility is the future, and companies like Grape Up are aware of this fact.

A car is no longer just a mechanical device. A software-defined vehicle is a game changer for automotive and insurance companies. The latter have been offering usage- and behavior-based products for years, using telematics data from black boxes, tags and mobile apps, but a connected car provides data that is richer and more accurate.

SDV is definitely the new standard in the automotive industry. And the industry is closer to new technologies than ever before. This is a great growth area for IT professionals who want to spread their wings and shape the mobility of the future.



Grape Up wants to help build telematics platforms and use data to deliver usage-based products and data-driven services. As a consulting & technology company, they help enterprises create the most essential applications by leveraging AI & cloud-native technologies and modern ways of delivering software.

Why is GU opening up to the Czech market specifically?

It is estimated that IT in the Czech Republic will be one of the emerging markets requiring hardware, software, and other services of this type in the future. The IT software and services segment has witnessed the fastest growth in the last decade, which has been boosted by strong government support[1].

There are about 150,000 ICT professionals in the Czech Republic and more than 7,000 new graduates each year. Compared to the rest of Europe, these numbers rank high[2]. Also, Czech engineers are ranked in the world’s top 10 overall.

Grape Up is aware of this potential and wants to contribute to the development of the IT sector in the Czech Republic through its own expansion into a new market. With already operating branches in Poland (Kraków, Białystok, Wrocław and Warsaw), the brand wants to expand new job opportunities to broaden the pool of available tech talent.

Besides, the company wants to respond to the needs of Czech employees, who in 96% of cases prefer to work in their homeland first, rather than in other Central European countries[3]. Especially since domestic supply cannot meet the demand for IT professionals in the Czech Republic.

Prague - city of tech talents

The company decided to choose Prague as their new business premises for several reasons.

First of all, Prague is a big city with a lot of IT expertise and tech talent available. At the moment, the highest percentage of IT professionals is located in Prague[4].

Secondly, it is a large tech hub supported by technical universities, which are also highly ranked. In addition, more than 55 percent of Czech professionals have a college degree[5].

Thirdly, it is located only a few- hour drive from Kraków and Wrocław, the company's other centers.

What will the new Grape Up brand office in Prague look like?

The Prague office will be a full-fledged R&D Development Center where engineers will work on developing AI & Cloud solutions for enterprise customers, such as Porsche, Volkswagen, Allstate, Hertz, Europcar or Rolls-Royce.

The company wants to start with a small branch of 20 people this year and expand to ~50 workers next year.

Plans for the future with the Czech specialist support

Grape Up wants to become a vendor of first choice for building software-driven products, for big Tier1 brands (automotive, insurance, financial services). They aspire to be a partner for innovation and R&D projects requiring deep vertical understanding and cutting -edge technology skills.

Through a non-corporate work environment, in-house and external training and a team of highly qualified colleagues, Grape Up gives future Czech employees tools and space to become fully experienced specialists.

I wish that every new employee joining us on this mission could work on projects that actually change the way we travel, provide real value and make eve

