Na kalifornské pláži se objevily tisíce červů připomínající falus, vyplavila je bouře

13. 12.  Lucie

před 2 hodinami
Obyvatelé severní Kalifornie se zase jednou poučili o přírodě. Na pláži Drakes Beach zhruba hodinu jízdy od San Francisca se totiž objevily tisíce červů připomínajících svým tělem penis. Mořští kroužkovci, kterým se přezdívá penisové ryby nebo taky tlustí hostinští červi, žijí na dně v bahně a písku. Nedávná bouře je však vyplavila na pláž.
Červi platí v Asii za velkou pochoutku.
Červi platí v Asii za velkou pochoutku. | Foto: Shutterstock

Tisíce narůžovělých pulzujících živočichů ve tvaru falu se dostaly na povrch poté, co se regionem prohnala zimní bouře. O netypickém jevu informoval kalifornský magazín Bay Nature

View this post on Instagram

SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. 🙃 . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)

A post shared by Bay Nature Magazine (@baynaturemagazine) on

Mořští kroužkovci jsou příbuzní žížalám a běžně dorůstají délky od 10 do 30 centimetrů, noří se hluboko do písku a bahna, kde si vytváří nory ve tvaru písmene U. Bývají pochoutkou ptáků, vyder a také ryb.

V některých asijských státech se však podávají jako delikatesa také lidem. Loví jej především v Koreji, Číně a Japonsku.

Červ se naporcuje, osolí, pokape sezamovým olejem a sní jako jakákoliv jiná ryba. Rybáři je však používají také jako návnadu pro chytání dalších ryb. 

