Zpěvák Neil Young zveřejnil na webu všechny své písničky, texty a další hudební materiály

před 47 minutami
Neil Young. Neil Young. | Foto: Neil Young
Písničkář Neil Young (72) otevřel na svém webu archiv všech svých písní. Po přihlášení tak lze přehrát a případně zakoupit veškerou tvorbu tohoto kanadského hudebníka, pročíst si texty, podívat se na videa a prohlédnout si obaly. Jak upozorňuje agentura AFP, tento čin nemá mezi zpěváky jeho popularity obdoby. V archivech bude k poslechu navíc i řada skladeb, jež nikdy nevyšly. Young na začátku prosince zároveň vydal nové, kritické, politickou ovlivněné album The Visitor. "Jsem Kanaďan, který Ameriku miluje," zní však první slova úvodní skladby Already Great. Album a webový projekt představil hudebník na sólovém koncertě v malém divadle v jeho rodném městě Omemee.

We developed this site, neilyoungarchives.com, to provide fans and music historians with unprecedented access to all of my music and to my entire archives in one convenient location. My team and I have spent years developing this site to make it both enjoyable and easy to use. The site allows me to share with the world the material I’ve spent a lifetime creating and collecting. I hope you enjoy it.

Zveřejnil(a) Neil Young dne 01. Prosinec 2017

autor: Kultura

