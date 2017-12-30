reklama
 
 

Syn Davida Bowieho založil na Twitteru čtenářský kroužek. Čtou se knihy, které měl jeho otec rád

před 3 hodinami
David Bowie (1947 - 2016) David Bowie (1947 - 2016) | Foto: Reuters
Režisér Duncan Jones, syn zesnulého hudebníka Davida Bowieho, dal svým fanouškům na Twitteru vědět, že zakládá Čtenářský kroužek Davida Bowieho. Číst se budou tituly ze seznamu, který slavný hudebník sestavil ze svých oblíbených a takzvaných "must - read" knih. "Táta byl vášnivý čtenář a já cítím povinnost absolvovat ten maraton taky," napsal Jones s tím, že kroužek vychází ze seznamu z roku 2013. Jsou v něm také klasiky Na cestě od Jacka Kerouacka nebo Orwellův román 1984. Aktuálně "se čte" hororový román Hawksmoor od zpěvákova oblíbeného autora Petera Ackroyda. Spisovatel v něm popisuje Londýn počátku osmnáctého století.

DUNCAN LAUNCHES BOWIE BOOK CLUB VIA TWITTER “Screaming above Central London...” Back in October 2013 we exclusively posted the complete list of “DAVID BOWIE'S TOP 100 BOOKS”. (http://smarturl.it/BowieBooksFull100) In case you’ve not already seen it on Twitter, Duncan Jones has now kicked off what we’re calling the Bowie Book Club. Here’s what he said about the idea and his first selection. + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + Duncan Jones @ManMadeMoon Dec 27 My dad was a beast of a reader. One of his true loves was Peter Ackroyd’s sojourns into the history of Britain & its cities. I’ve been feeling a building sense of duty to go on the same literary marathon in tribute to dad. Time allowing... #Read-ItBig’nsTheBrain Duncan Jones @ManMadeMoon Dec 27 Alright gang! Anyone who wants to join along, we are reading Peter Ackroyd’s “Hawksmoor,” as an amuse cerveau before we get into the heavy stuff. You have until Feb 1. + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + - + Hawksmoor is in DAVID BOWIE'S TOP 100 BOOKS list, indeed it’s one of the books we illustrated in our montage back in 2013. It’s also a work we’ve loved for a long time here at DBHQ, since David first recommended it many years ago. Go here (https://t.co/wNp8N91EsD) for the synopsis of this gripping and terrible tale of two Londons separated by two and a half centuries. #BowieBookClub #ReadingIsBrainFood

Příspěvek sdílený David Bowie (@davidbowie),

autor: Kultura | před 3 hodinami

