Berlinale: Depp hraje fotografa, který odhalil ekologickou katastrofu

W. Eugene Smith's last photo essay, "Minamata," completed in the 1970s, depicted victims of mercury poisoning in a Japanese fishing village.

Smith passed away on this day in 1978.

📷 W. Eugene Smith, Tomoko in bath, 1972 #ICPCollections https://t.co/AtYcLNjMAW pic.twitter.com/S3MrvoZbTv