Film Colette s Knightleyovou: dobové drama o ženě, která vystoupila z manželova stínu

Colette is an exquisite film about the celebrated French author who led an incredibly queer/ pansexual life. Keira Knightley best ever performance bringing the power of Colette to the screen. Superb transman/MOC Missy by Denise Gough. And @JakeGraf1 so cool, in this superb film. pic.twitter.com/3pQUGmjUhw