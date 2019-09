Princ Charles nabídl kopřivy ze zahrady punkové značce, ta z nich udělala oblečení

View this post on Instagram

Sting !! Raw nettle outfits to complete stage one of our project taking nettles from Prince Charles's Highgrove estate and turning them into catwalk pieces. We've developed new environmentally friendly eco processes to work with nettles that are destined for strimming. The nettle pieces formed about a quarter of our ss20 collection which was eco and sustainable from a variety of different sources.