Mladý doktor buduje armádu lékařů, chce bojovat proti zdravotním bludům na Instagramu

Who breaks the bad news??? 🤔 Never thought that I would be the one breaking bad news regularly, but if the pathologist finds cancer on the fine needle biopsy I perform, I am the first person to relay that diagnosis to the patient even before I refer them to the oncologist or surgeon. 👨🏻‍⚕️(see YouTube vid on misconceptions about GI) _ Perception matters. Cancer diagnoses are difficult to process, BUT I always reiterate how this identifying the diagnosis is the first step to starting a treatment plan. 💙💜