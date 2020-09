Z Dillí do Londýna autobusem za 70 dní. O linku je obří zájem, lístek stojí 440 tisíc

View this post on Instagram

The picturesque Lahaul and Spiti Valley embraces several treasures in its vicinity and Komik is one such place, which is set beautifully amid the stunning mountains in the state of Himachal Pradesh. One of the most famous landmarks of Komic village in Spiti Valley is the iconic sign board, which describes Komic as the "Highest village in world connected with motorable road". . If you would like to visit this village situated at a towering altitude of around 15000 feet above-sea level, join us for the 6th Season of Lahaul – Spiti Drive 2020 from 27th June - 05 July. For details, please visit our website www.adventuresoverland.com or contact us at [email protected]| +91 124 4046316 /+91 9999981128