Noc s Monou Lisou. Airbnb nabízí přenocování v Louvru, lidé si pobyt musí obhájit

před 2 hodinami
Úspěšní zájemci budou moci dělat společnost Moně Lise i dalším exponátům Louvru. Úspěšní zájemci budou moci dělat společnost Moně Lise i dalším exponátům Louvru. | Foto: Reuters
Ubytovací platforma Airbnb a pařížské muzeum Louvre nabízejí možnost strávit noc s Monou Lisou a dalšími exponáty ve sbírce francouzského muzea. "Víme, že spousta lidí touží po tom strávit noc bloumáním po Louvru, a chceme, aby to byla nezapomenutelný zážitek," uvedla ředitelka muzea Anne-Laure Béatrixová. Zájemci musí do přihlášky napsat důvod, proč by byli perfektním hostem Mony Lisy. Uzávěrka přihlášek je 12. dubna.

Akce se koná u příležitosti třicátých narozenin jednoho z nejslavnějších světových muzeí.

Součástí nočního pobytu je i VIP prohlídka muzea s průvodcem po otevírací době, večeře, koncert a nocleh v přepychovém obývacím pokoji v srdci Louvru.

Přihlášky jsou přijímány prostřednictvím speciální webové stránky

